Go
Toast

Jack Allen's Kitchen

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

2250 Hoppe Trail • $$

Avg 4.6 (4306 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
Smashed Guacamole$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
House-Made Pimiento Cheese$6.99
served with flatbread crackers
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
Lydia's Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with French Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2250 Hoppe Trail

Round Rock TX

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

COVER 3 Round Rock

No reviews yet

Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

52 Eatery & Bar

No reviews yet

24/7 Casual Fine Dining and Full Bar

Luna's Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Margarita Restaurante

No reviews yet

La Margarita Restaurante serves fresh, authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. When margarita, fajita, and taco cravings hit, we’ll always have your fix -- we’ll prepare it all fresh from scratch and serve it up with a smile.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston