Cafe Corazon

local farm-to-table Mexican cuisine

6300 W Mequon Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (997 reviews)

Popular Items

ALA AMERICANO TACO$4.00
One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option, topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$11.00
12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
CORAZON ENSALADA$12.50
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch
AVOCADO SALAD$7.50
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato and avocado.
BOTTLE SODA$3.50
NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO$12.00
HOUSE SALAD$6.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage and tomato.
VEGAN ENSALADA$12.50
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
FOUNTAIN SODA$3.25
JUICE/DRINKS$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6300 W Mequon Road

Mequon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
