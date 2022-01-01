Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Campbellsport

Campbellsport restaurants
Campbellsport restaurants that serve tacos

Crave

128 E Main St, Campbellsport

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.00
(3) bourbon siracha kale slaw, jalapeño sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Kids Mini Tacos$8.00
served with sour cream.
Pescado Taco$13.00
(3) blackened baked cod, mango kale slaw, pico de Gallo, avocado and crave aioli. Served with corn or flour tortilla.
SHoTIMES Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

SHoTIMES Bar & Grill

154 W Main St, Campbellsport

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Hard Shell Taco$2.99
Jumbo hard shell serverd with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos & black olives
Taco Salad No Shell$5.99
Taco Salad$5.99
_______serverd with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos & black olives
