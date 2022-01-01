Tacos in Campbellsport
Crave
128 E Main St, Campbellsport
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
(3) bourbon siracha kale slaw, jalapeño sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
|Kids Mini Tacos
|$8.00
served with sour cream.
|Pescado Taco
|$13.00
(3) blackened baked cod, mango kale slaw, pico de Gallo, avocado and crave aioli. Served with corn or flour tortilla.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
SHoTIMES Bar & Grill
154 W Main St, Campbellsport
|Jumbo Hard Shell Taco
|$2.99
Jumbo hard shell serverd with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos & black olives
|Taco Salad No Shell
|$5.99
|Taco Salad
|$5.99
_______serverd with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos & black olives