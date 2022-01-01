Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Home of the Original Bar Pizza
220 Winter Street
Popular Items
Location
220 Winter Street
Bridgewater MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Cane Thai
Come in and enjoy our fusion asian food family style !
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
Come in and enjoy!
Crispi's Italian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Greyhound Tavern
American contemporary meets local Bridgewater.