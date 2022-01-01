Go
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

220 Winter Street

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries$13.25
Small Greek$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.50
Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips
Roasted Turkey Club$14.50
Roasted turkey breast on toasted wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, American cheese.
Tender Basket$14.50
5 fried tenders with your choice of sauce with side of fries
The Original Bar Pizza (Cheese)$11.00
French Fries$5.75
Half & Half Pizza$11.00
Large Greek$14.50
Fried Tenders$14.00
Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce
220 Winter Street

Bridgewater MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
