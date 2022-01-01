Go
Seafood

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100

Raleigh, NC 27609

Popular Items

Flounder Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw
Calabash Choice of Two$23.99
Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Calabash Flounder Platter$18.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh NC 27609

