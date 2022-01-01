Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Carlisle
/
Carlisle
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Carlisle restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ - 109 N Hanover Street
109 N Hanover St, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.99
More about Redd's Smokehouse BBQ - 109 N Hanover Street
Hickory Ridge Restaurant - Carlisle
1400 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
$10.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant - Carlisle
