Waffles in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$8.99
two fluffy belgian waffles topped with hand breaded tenders and authentic Vermont maple syrup
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$2.45
Tasty Seasoned Salt Flavor
Waffle Fries$2.45
Tasty Seasoned Salt Flavor
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
63f2c47a-09e4-4579-9d42-0e5780ecb80e image

 

LA HORCHATERIA

2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
WAFFLE W/FRUIT$9.50
More about LA HORCHATERIA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Chick'n Waffle$11.50
House made gluten free waffles dusted with powder sugar, topped with seasonal fruit and Chick'n on side
More about Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
FRIED TENDERS IN SECRET AGENT BREADING WITH WAFFLE FRIES SERVED WITH MAPLE SYRUP
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$10.00
More about Pineapple Sol

