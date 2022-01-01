Waffles in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve waffles
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken & Waffles
|$8.99
two fluffy belgian waffles topped with hand breaded tenders and authentic Vermont maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary
|Waffle Fries
|$2.45
Tasty Seasoned Salt Flavor
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary
|Chick'n Waffle
|$11.50
House made gluten free waffles dusted with powder sugar, topped with seasonal fruit and Chick'n on side
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
FRIED TENDERS IN SECRET AGENT BREADING WITH WAFFLE FRIES SERVED WITH MAPLE SYRUP