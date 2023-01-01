Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve katsu

kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

Katsu Buns$14.00
Crispy Oyster Mushroom, Pickle Relish, Hoisin (vegetarian)
More about kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
M Sushi - Cary

Fenton Main Street, Cary

KATSU MAKI$17.00
Nama panko crusted marinated sea bass, cucumber, shiso, red pepper sauce
More about M Sushi - Cary
SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
Katsu-Don Lunch$17.00
Pork cutlet cooked with onions and egg served over rice. Served with miso soup and a salad with ginger dressing.
Katsu-Don Dinner$17.00
Pork cutlet cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

