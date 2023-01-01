Katsu in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve katsu
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Katsu Buns
|$14.00
Crispy Oyster Mushroom, Pickle Relish, Hoisin (vegetarian)
M Sushi - Cary
Fenton Main Street, Cary
|KATSU MAKI
|$17.00
Nama panko crusted marinated sea bass, cucumber, shiso, red pepper sauce
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Katsu-Don Lunch
|$17.00
Pork cutlet cooked with onions and egg served over rice. Served with miso soup and a salad with ginger dressing.
|Katsu-Don Dinner
|$17.00
Pork cutlet cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.