Turkey clubs in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Roasted turkey atop sourdough bread with gravy and French fries.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
Classic Turkey Club$15.00
Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.
Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

Turkey Sandwich - Kids$5.00
Smoked turkey with cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on sourdough bread with a side of frech fries.
Triple Decker Turkey Club$11.00
Three slices of sourdough bread with fresh avocado ranch mash, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp romaine lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
