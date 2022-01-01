Turkey clubs in Cary
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Hot Open Turkey Sandwich
|$11.50
Roasted turkey atop sourdough bread with gravy and French fries.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Classic Turkey Club
|$15.00
Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Turkey Sandwich - Kids
|$5.00
Smoked turkey with cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on sourdough bread with a side of frech fries.
|Triple Decker Turkey Club
|$11.00
Three slices of sourdough bread with fresh avocado ranch mash, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp romaine lettuce and fresh tomatoes.