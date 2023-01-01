Po boy in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve po boy
More about Craft Public House
Craft Public House
1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY
|Po Boy
|$14.00
Hand breaded shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade on toasted baguette
More about Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100
Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100
160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.00
Fried shrimp with Carolina slaw on a toasted hoagie bun with Korean mayo, tomato, arugula and crispy capers.