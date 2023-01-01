Po boy in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Craft Public House image

 

Craft Public House

1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po Boy$14.00
Hand breaded shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade on toasted baguette
More about Craft Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100

160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Fried shrimp with Carolina slaw on a toasted hoagie bun with Korean mayo, tomato, arugula and crispy capers.
More about Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100

