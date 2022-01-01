Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Kanikama, Tempura Flake, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
More about kō•än Public Table
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Item pic

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla
Shrimp Tempura Tacos (3)$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp, habanero-lime pickled onions, cabbage, cilantro, on flour tortilla + rice and beans
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions, chipotle mayo / habanero pepper, cabbage, lime juice, cilantro on two flour tortilla
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura & Beef Teriyaki Combination$16.95
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$9.00
Tempura deep fried shrimp and vegetables
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

