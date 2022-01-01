Shrimp tempura in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about kō•än Public Table
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Kanikama, Tempura Flake, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Kid Shrimp Tempura
|$8.95
Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla
|Shrimp Tempura Tacos (3)
|$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp, habanero-lime pickled onions, cabbage, cilantro, on flour tortilla + rice and beans
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$12.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions, chipotle mayo / habanero pepper, cabbage, lime juice, cilantro on two flour tortilla
More about Sushi at the Park
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.00