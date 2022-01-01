Go
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

Come in and enjoy!

6519 Taft Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deep Fried Chicken Chunks$9.95
Chicharron de Pollo
Deep fried chicken chunks.
Pork Chops (2)$13.95
Chuletas Fritas
Two deep fried 8oz pork chops.
Shrimp$17.95
Camarones
Shrimp cooked in your choice of Creole sauce or Garlic Sauce.
Chicken Breast$12.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
Mofongo Regular$6.95
Fried green plantain then mashed with pork skin, garlic, oil and seasonings.
Alcapurria Beef$4.00
Alcapurria Carne - Made with love by hand, in our restaurant, with fresh yuca, taro roots and plantain. Filled with Beef.
Pizza Turnover$3.00
Empanadilla de Pizza - Homemade and fried turnover (aka Empanada) filled with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.
Bistec Steak and Onions$17.95
Bistec Encebollado
Tenderized top round steak cooked in caramelized onions.
Mamposteao Bowl$5.95
Mamposteao
White rice mixed with beans, house sofrito, broth, peppers, onions, and smoked ham.
Deep Fried Pork Chunks$12.95
Carne Frita
Deep fried pork chunks.
Location

6519 Taft Street

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
