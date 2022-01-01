Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve brisket

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Starbeck's Smokehouse

6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket$6.00
Brisket Sandwich Meal$16.00
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse

