Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Starbeck's Smokehouse image

BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Starbeck's Smokehouse

6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Sandwich Meal$14.00
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image

 

Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kentucky Rye Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.85
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Dill Pickles- Kentucky Rye Hot Sauce- Habanero Jack Cheese- Brioche Bun
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Tony’s La Pizzeria image

 

Tony’s La Pizzeria

407 MainSt, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Shredded Chicken, BBQ sauce, and red onion.
More about Tony’s La Pizzeria

