Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse
BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Starbeck's Smokehouse
6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$14.00
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Kentucky Rye Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.85
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Dill Pickles- Kentucky Rye Hot Sauce- Habanero Jack Cheese- Brioche Bun