Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about The Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$2.99
More about Four Breakfast & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Sticky Rice

Gorditas

Crepes

Fried Dumplings

Green Beans

Gyoza

Chorizo Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston