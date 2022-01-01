Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Southwest Chicken Pasta image

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Pasta (serves 4)$34.00
TAKE OUT ONLY: Southwest Chicken Pasta: gemelli pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, black beans, shoe-peg corn & chipotle cream sauce, garnished with scallions, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese & crisp tortilla strips with a house salad
Southwest Chicken Pasta$15.99
gemelli pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, black beans, shoe-peg corn & chipotle cream sauce, garnished with scallions, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese & crisp tortilla strips
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Picatta Pasta$21.00
