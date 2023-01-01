Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DT Meatloaf$12.00
beef, pork, chicken stock, buttermilk, gelatin, bread, mushrooms, anchovy, marmite, tamari, paprika, garlic, onion, carrots, celery, butter, eggs, cheddar, parsley, salt, pepper, ketchup, brown sugar, malt vinegar.
Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail

1 Sixth Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf Dinner$24.00
prime grade meatloaf, 'ketchup frosted' crispy potatoes, brussels, spanish blue cheese sauce
More about Dovetail
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marlon's Meatloaf$19.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, mushroom demi-glace
More about Warren Tavern
Brewer's Fork image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf Sliders$15.00
(2 per order) apple butter meatloaf , martin’s potatoes rolls ,coleslaw ,spicy apple butter , cheddar cheese
More about Brewer's Fork

