Meatloaf in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about The Shop at Dovetail
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|DT Meatloaf
|$12.00
beef, pork, chicken stock, buttermilk, gelatin, bread, mushrooms, anchovy, marmite, tamari, paprika, garlic, onion, carrots, celery, butter, eggs, cheddar, parsley, salt, pepper, ketchup, brown sugar, malt vinegar.
Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy
More about Dovetail
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Dovetail
1 Sixth Street, Charlestown
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$24.00
prime grade meatloaf, 'ketchup frosted' crispy potatoes, brussels, spanish blue cheese sauce
More about Warren Tavern
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Marlon's Meatloaf
|$19.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, mushroom demi-glace