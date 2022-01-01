Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined.
This is the year of Chashu.
RAMEN
38 Franklin Street • $$
38 Franklin Street
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:45 am
