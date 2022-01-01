Go
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined.
This is the year of Chashu.

RAMEN

38 Franklin Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Corn$15.00
white miso tare, sesame chicken,
king oyster mushroom, soft-boiled egg*, charred corn, scallions, black garlic butter,
ash onion oil
Chicken Thigh$3.00
teriyaki glaze
Spicy Red Miso$17.00
red miso tare, minced pork,
king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil,
ash onion oil
Fried Chicken Bao$8.00
steamed bun, fried chicken, cabbage slaw,
wasabi micro greens, sweet red pepper paste
Butter Corn$15.00
white miso tare, sesame chicken,
shiitake, soft-boiled egg*, charred
corn, scallions, black garlic butter,
ash onion oil
Hakata$16.00
white miso tare, chashu, bamboo,
charred corn, nori, ash onion oil,
sate oil
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
steamed bun, braised pork belly, apple slaw, sweet red pepper paste, scallions, spicy mayo
Chicken Wings$9.00
double-fried
Shoyu$15.00
shoyu tare, chashu, enoki
mushroom, nori, scallions,
soft-boiled egg*
Gyoza$9.00
seared seasonal dumplings
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

38 Franklin Street

Worcester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants

BirchTree Bread Company

No reviews yet

Artisan bakery, specialty coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizza, beer, wine usually in a cozy cafe environment, now available for curbside pick-up only at this time.

Steam Energy Harding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atlantis - WPM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hangover Pub / Broth

No reviews yet

The Hangover Pub @ 102 Green St
Broth @ 106 Green St
Please pick up all togo orders from 102 Entrance
We Offer both Menu for Online Ordering

