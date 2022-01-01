Go
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister

Come in and enjoy our crispy fried buttermilk chicken on top of a delicious soft waffle with your personal choice of our amazing different selections!

4800 East Bannister Road

Popular Items

Strips$6.00
CRISPY HAND BEADED CHICKEN STRIPS
ASIAN CHILI$10.00
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES$10.00
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken
Fries$4.89
CHICK-IN MAPLE$10.00
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE waffle.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
QUESO FRIES$10.00
Crispy fries drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.
Location

4800 East Bannister Road

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
