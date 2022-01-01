Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister

Tanner's Bar & Grill

At Tanner’s Bar & Grill, we offer food that is tasty, beer that is ice cold and service that is always friendly. Stop by for lunch and dinner specials including BBQ for Saturday and Sunday, Booga Mania on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Grilled Chicken sandwiches on Wednesdays, Steak Night Thursday, and Meatloaf on Friday. Want more? Don’t miss our charred Buffalo Wings, World Famous “Chicken Lips” and homemade desserts! We're packing the place with over 50 HD TVs for game viewing, karaoke nights, band nights, full-service bar, patios, and a robust game room!

