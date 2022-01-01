Go
Childers Eatery

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

815 W. Camp St.

Popular Items

Smoked Bacon$3.49
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.49
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Skillet Breakfast$11.49
Sautéed Cure 81 ham, bacon, sausage, pepper medley, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, Cremini mushrooms, eggs, American cheese, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns.
Taco Salad$11.49
Spring greens, grilled chicken, chorizo, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar chili tortilla chips, chipotle salsa ranch.
Kennebec French Fries$2.49
Fresh Fruit Cup$2.49
Biscuits & Gravy - Half$5.99
House made cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh chives.
Cheddar Cheese Grits$2.49
Hash Browns$2.49
Location

815 W. Camp St.

East Peoria IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

