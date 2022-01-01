Childers Eatery
We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.
815 W. Camp St.
Popular Items
Location
East Peoria IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
