Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale

2422 N Federal Hwy

Coconut Milk$5.45
Our delicious, vegan Coconut Milk Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.
Sorbet$4.95
Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.
Ice Cream$5.30
Our traditional slow-churned ice cream Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.
Almond Milk$5.45
Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
Low-Fat Yogurt$4.95
Frozen yogurt is an ice cream alternative that uses cultured yogurt instead of milk or cream as the main dairy ingredients. Using a yogurt base allows customers to enjoy all of the goodness that yogurt has to offer in a thick, creamy dessert. Calorie and sugar content is about the same as our ice cream, but the fat content is reduced.
Tart-Yogurt$4.95
The tart yogurt is offered to provide another yogurt option for those preferring a tartness in their dessert. This base is similar to traditional frozen yogurt, but it has less sugar.
Vegan Berry Chill$14.90
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Strawberry Field Forever$14.90
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Oat Milk$5.45
Our oat milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating a totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
Tought Cookie$14.90
A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
