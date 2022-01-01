Chilmark Tavern

Go
Upscale casual currently serving take-out but moving back to in-person dining soon.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

9 State Road • $$$

Avg 4.8 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish + Chips$39.00
beer battered atlantic halibut, fries, malt vinegar powder, house tartar sauce
Mussels$20.00
p.e.i. mussels, classic mariniere, herbs, white wine, garlic, house bread
make it moules frites: dinner portion with fries, +$14
Halibut$39.00
Pan roasted Atlantic halibut, seasonal green veggies, white wine - vermouth aqua pazza
Burger$26.00
creekstone farm ground beef, vermont cheddar, LTOP, brioche bun, fries
Buffalo Brussels$12.00
crispy sprouts, buffalo seasoning, pecorino
Half-Chicken (Poulet Frites)$35.00
half of a brined + roasted green circle farm chicken, fries, sauce provencale
Vegetarian Pasta$36.00
house made and rolled pasta, MVM mushrooms, wild mushroom duxcelles, pecorino cream, herbs
Caesar Salad$15.00
artisan romaine, house croutons, bonito flake, pecorino, our dressing
Green Salad$14.00
bibb lettuce, local greens, shaved radish, peas, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
Roasted green circle farm chicken, peas, carrot, onion, puff pastry topping
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9 State Road

Chilmark MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
