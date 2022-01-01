Go
Toast

CHOP'D

A steakhouse for the everyday person, where there's everything for everyone! We offer a wide range of menu items - from pizzas and steaks to salads and burgers. Get the amazing value of food and experience all from our family-style restaurant.
*ANY MANUAL ADD-ONS/EXTRAS MAY SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BACON BURGER$15.00
Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon with a merlot butter bun.
***All burgers are cooked as Medium to Medium well as of now for takeout orders. If you would like a Well-done burger, please specify in the "Special Instructions"
MOTHER CLUCKER$14.00
Breaded chicken breast stacked on stacks of pickles, and drizzled with house made khaos sauce
815$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with melted provolone, red onion, lettuce, and extra virgin olive oil
CHOP'D TRADITIONAL$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Italian dressing)
CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Straight from Ellsworth Co-Op Creamery in Wisconsin. Battered, fried, and squeaky. Served with a side of marinara sauce and khaos sauce
CHOP'D CARNIVORE$15.00
Grilled sirloin, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Bacon blue cheese dressing)
REUBEN$14.00
House corned beef, 1001 island dressing, smoked onion bacon kraut, swiss cheese on thick marble rye bread
FILET SLIDERS$19.00
7oz. of petite tender cut and split into 3 steak sliders. Smothered with bacon onion jam and sweet mayo. Served on a garlic butter bun. (Comes Medium - Medium Well)
HONEYBUTTER CHICKEN$14.00
Tempura fried chicken on a bacon brioche bun, topped with spicy honey and honey butter
BONELESS$15.00
10oz. of breaded boneless chicken wings.
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155

Plainfield IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston