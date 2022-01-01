Reuben in Christiansburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bull and Bones Christiansburg image

 

Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jon’s Smoked Reuben$14.99
smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye
More about Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Item pic

 

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
The Reuben$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg

