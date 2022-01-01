Reuben in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve reuben
Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Bull and Bones Christiansburg - 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg
|Jon’s Smoked Reuben
|$14.99
smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye
Macado's - Christiansburg
Macado's - Christiansburg
19 W Main St, Christiansburg
|Pastrami Reuben
|$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|Turkey Reuben
|$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|The Reuben
|$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.