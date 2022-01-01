Circle Hook Fish Company
Come in and enjoy!
407 31st Street
Popular Items
Location
407 31st Street
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Taco
A baja inspired eatery that serves the freshest ingredients, wild caught fish, & the coldest beer in town.
A Market
Order online bypass the line!
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Chihuahua Cerveza is an independently-owned, domestically brewed Mexican lager, inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California. Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom is located on Balboa peninsula serving Premium Mexican cerveza and an extensive margarita menu. Our food is rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions, while also celebrating local and fresh ingredients.
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.