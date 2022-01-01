Go
Toast

Circle Hook Fish Company

Come in and enjoy!

407 31st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Poke Bowl$18.00
See full menu

Location

407 31st Street

Newport Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Taco

No reviews yet

A baja inspired eatery that serves the freshest ingredients, wild caught fish, & the coldest beer in town.

A Market

No reviews yet

Order online bypass the line!

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

No reviews yet

Chihuahua Cerveza is an independently-owned, domestically brewed Mexican lager, inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California. Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom is located on Balboa peninsula serving Premium Mexican cerveza and an extensive margarita menu. Our food is rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions, while also celebrating local and fresh ingredients.

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

No reviews yet

Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston