Citizen Cider

Welcome to our American Cider Pub, where we believe that food and cider are better together! We are proud to work with tons of local growers and makers in our quest to bring good food to the people. Cheers!

316 Pine Street • $$

Popular Items

Pine St. Poutine$8.00
Hand cut fries with Maplebrook cheese curds and house gravy
Fiery Burger$14.00
Vermont beef patty topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and fiery apple hot sauce. Served with fries.
As Gouda As It Gets Burger$14.00
Vermont beef patty topped with caramelized onions, bacon, gouda, and smokey aioli. Served with fries.
Beet Burger$14.00
House beet patty topped with walnut pesto, goat cheese, arugula, and tomato. Comes with choice of fries or chips
BCW$14.00
Grilled chicken with Cheddar jack, Fiery apple buffalo sauce, mixed greens, and ranch in a grilled flour tortilla. Comes with choice of fries or chips
Fiery Apple All Times Wings$10.00
1/2 pound of wings brined in All Times Sparkling cider and tossed in Fiery Apple buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch dressing.
Dirty Burger$14.00
Vermont beef patty topped with Dirty Mayor aioli, Cabot cheddar, house pickles, gem lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of chips or fries.
Citizen Sliders$14.00
Mix and Match with your choice of 2 sliders. Comes with fries or chips
Winter Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with dried cranberries, Golden Supreme Apples, red onions, maple candied walnuts, and chèvre. Served with maple Americran vinaigrette.
Dry Rub All Times Wings$10.00
1/2 pound of wins brined with All Times Sparkling Cider and tossed with Green Mountain Dry Rub. Comes with ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 Pine Street

Burlington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
