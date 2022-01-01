Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
201 South Tryon
Location
201 South Tryon
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Prohibition
Come in and enjoy!
Essex Bar & Bistro
Modern Global Cuisine
The Yolk - Uptown
We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.
SC Cafe @ 7th
Southern favorites and quick bites in an Urban Foodhall . Meet us at the SC Cafe@7th for a quick bite or sweet treat!