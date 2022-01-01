Pies in Detroit-Shoreway
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Lemon + Honey Pie
|$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
|Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
Chewy chocolate cookie sandwich filled with nutella buttercream. Pretty much ideal, if you ask us.