Pies in Detroit-Shoreway

Go
Detroit-Shoreway restaurants
Toast

Detroit-Shoreway restaurants that serve pies

Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Lemon + Honey Pie image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon + Honey Pie$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie$3.00
Chewy chocolate cookie sandwich filled with nutella buttercream. Pretty much ideal, if you ask us.
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
Map

More near Detroit-Shoreway to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston