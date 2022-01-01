Go
1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #105

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Popular Items

Ramen Noodles$8.00
Side of Fries$5.00
Served with a side of gojuchang aioli
Lemon Chicken Ramen$14.00
Lemon pepper chicken broth, crispy chicken, soy cured egg, togarashi roasted corn, confit tomatoes, daikon sprouts, scallions
*this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted
Pork Ramen$14.00
Pork broth, crispy pork, soy cured egg, roasted mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic oil
*this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted
2 for $8$8.00
Pork Belly Bun - Crispy pork, hoisen, peanuts and cilantro
Korean Hot Chicken Bun - Crispy chicken, gojuchang hot sauce, crispy shallots
Kimchi Cauliflower Bun - Tempura kimchi cauliflower, gojuchang aioli, sesame seeds, scallions
Gluten Free Noodles$8.00
Krazy Fries$8.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, tonkatsu, black pepper garlic aioli, sesame seeds, scallions
Creamy Vegan Ramen$14.00
Craemy dashi, tofu, roasted mushrooms, bean sprouts, confit tomatoes, grilled bok choy, garlic oil, scallions
*sub for gluten free noodles to make this dish completely gluten free
3 for $11$11.00
Pork Belly Bun - Crispy pork, hoisen, peanuts and cilantro
Korean Hot Chicken Bun - Crispy chicken, gojuchang hot sauce, crispy shallots
Kimchi Cauliflower Bun - Tempura kimchi cauliflower, gojuchang aioli, sesame seeds, scallions
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$14.00
Spicy chicken broth, confit chicken thigh, soy cured egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, chili crisp, fresh garlic, chili oil
*this item contains gluten that cannot be omitted
Location

1455 N. Scottsdale Rd #105, Scottsdale AZ 85257

