Coach's Corner Sports Pub

Coach's Corner has a great sports bar atmosphere with large televisions so you never miss an important game. We are an awesome place to meet up with friends, especially before and after Iowa sporting events. We offer daily specials on both food and drinks throughout the week.
Our staff is friendly and once you visit, you are treated as part of our family. Watching the game at home and want to carry out our burgers, pizza or wings?

749 Mormon Trek Blvd

Popular Items

Cajun$12.99
Pepper jack on a toasted house roll, side of cajun mayo
Bacon Cheese$12.99
Bacon, choice of cheese on a toasted house roll
Coach's Classic$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoe, onion, pickle on a toasted house roll
The Classic Dilla$13.99
Large tortilla stuffed with taco beef or chicken, cheese, jalapeno, onion, peppers, adn tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Taco Wrap$13.99
Choice of seasoned chicken or beef, homemade tortilla chips, lettuce blend, tomatoes, cheese, corn salsa, jalapeno, salsa, choice of dressing.
Portobello$12.99
Portobello mushroom, swiss on toasted house roll
Brands Takedown$12.99
Bacon, cheedar, BBQ sauce, onion rings on a toasted house roll
Hayden Fry$12.99
Cheedar, bacon, fried egg, on a toasted marble rye
Pulled Pork Dilla$14.99
Large tortilla stuffed with homemade pulled pork, melted cheese, black bean and corn salsa, and BBQ sauce
Lisa Bluder Wrap$13.99
Fresh lettuce blend, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes, choice of dressing.
Location

749 Mormon Trek Blvd

Iowa City IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
