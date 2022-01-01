Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Coach's Corner has a great sports bar atmosphere with large televisions so you never miss an important game. We are an awesome place to meet up with friends, especially before and after Iowa sporting events. We offer daily specials on both food and drinks throughout the week.
Our staff is friendly and once you visit, you are treated as part of our family. Watching the game at home and want to carry out our burgers, pizza or wings? Get 10% off your first online food order and earn $5 off for every $100 spent online. thanks!
749 Mormon Trek Blvd
Popular Items
Location
749 Mormon Trek Blvd
Iowa City IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
Serving up happiness!
The Heights Rooftop
Come in and enjoy!
ReUnion Brewery
Come on in and get friendly! This is the place to be for awesome beer and great food. Our kitchen cranks out amazing grub using only the freshest and tastiest ingredients and our friendly bar staff is always down to pour you your favorite beer or mix you up a fantastic cocktail. Pony up to the bar or grab a seat at one of our high tops or booths. We love that everyone has a seat at our table and we hope you’ll join us and hang out sometime
IRP & Flannigans
Come in and enjoy!