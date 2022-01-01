Go
Toast

Anju

Come in and enjoy!

514 S Tejon

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SAUCE Kimchi Kream$0.92
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
Cheesy Fried Chicken Wings$7.00
Cheesy crunchy and saucy af, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso honey
Spicy Gochu
pineapple garlic agave
Bibimbowl$16.00
Rice bowl topped sweet Korean BBQ, mad veggies, cabbage kimchi, bibimbowl sauce, gochujang butter
Lettuce Cups$14.00
Bulgogi Fries$15.00
crunchy shoestring fries, sweet bulgogi (Korean BBQ), sunny side up egg, kimchi, gochu sauce, topped with a kimchi cream sauce
Bibim-Bowl$16.00
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
No beverage or kimchi included🙄
Cabbage Kimchi$3.00
Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
See full menu

Location

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

zzzThe Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Epiphany - Colorado Springs

No reviews yet

Enlightenment & Exploration

Streetcar520

No reviews yet

good food ~ good vibes

Tejon Eatery

No reviews yet

Dine. Drink. Discover. A culinary experience unlike any other with 9 restaurants, 2 full bars, and the new home of the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum! Tejon Eatery is a food-lover's dream!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston