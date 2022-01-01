Go
Colada Shop

SALADS

10 Pearl St SW • $$

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Picadillo (beef) Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
Colada Shop Cuban$12.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Santiago Bowls$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Chicken Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

10 Pearl St SW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
