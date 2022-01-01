Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Steamed Rice
Columbus restaurants that serve steamed rice
MIZU RAMEN BAR
6073 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$0.75
More about MIZU RAMEN BAR
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mark's City Grill
7160 Moon Rd, Columbus
Avg 4.4
(477 reviews)
Steamed Rice
$3.49
More about Mark's City Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Green Beans
Scallops
Pies
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Key Lime Pies
Cheeseburgers
More near Columbus to explore
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Peachtree City
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Opelika
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Griffin
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston