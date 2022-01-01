Go
Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo

Come in and enjoy!

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

111 w 10th St • $

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffle Only$6.00
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
Triple Mix$4.00
French Fries$5.00
2pc Chicken Box$8.00
2pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
1pc Chicken Tender$3.00
Peach Tea half & half$3.00
3pc Chicken Box$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 w 10th St

WILMINGTON DE

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
