Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tacoma
  • /
  • Coopers Food and Drink

Coopers Food and Drink

Cooper’s Food & Drink is a locally owned restaurant and bar dedicated to providing a superb dining experience with excellent service. We proudly serve regionally sourced ingredients and beverages.

5928 N 26th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese$13.00
Smoky, creamy cheese sauce topped with garlic and herb bread crumbs toasted to perfection
Beef Weck$14.00
Caraway Kaiser roll dipped in au jus with a hefty portion of roast beef and served with horse radish aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded and boneless thigh, house-made slaw, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and honey mustard
Fish and Chips$19.00
Two 6 oz beer-battered fillet served with house slaw, fries, and herbed tartar aioli
Cowboy Burger$15.00
6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, topped with cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickle, and tomato
Lobster Bisque$8.00
A velvety and creamy favorite
Southwest Burger$15.00
Hand-pressed Impossible patty with house-made roasted corn salsa, house-made chimichurri, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Classic Burger$13.00
6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, and topped with our house sauce
Cuban$14.00
Toasted baguette, pulled pork, ham, pickle, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese
Cobb Salad$15.00
Fresh salad mix topped with grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado, ble cheese crumbles, bacon and black olives
See full menu

Location

5928 N 26th St

Tacoma WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuego Restaurant-Bar-Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WAFFLE STOP

No reviews yet

The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Brewers Row

No reviews yet

Coffee, Tacos, Beer

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston