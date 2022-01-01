Go
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

Crab Corner offers the best seafood in Las Vegas. We are a fun restaurant with full bar, dining room, and an open patio in the expanded southwest location. As an authentic Maryland style crab house, we fly in live blue crabs from the Chesapeake or Gulf Bay (depending on season) and they're steamed fresh just like back home on the East Coast. Our house spices used to prepare our favorite dishes are made in Baltimore. We offer the perfect place to get messy and eat some delicious crab. Visit us at Crab Corner and we will lay out the brown paper, give you a mallet for the claws and a bucket for your shells!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104 • $$

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$19.99
Oysters On The 1/2 Shell (TG)$2.00
Fish & Chips (& 1 side item)$14.99
Crab Cake Sandwiche (1/3Lb)$14.99
Lobster Grilled Cheese$15.99
Southern Style Catfish$14.99
Lobster Bisque
Large Male$8.00
Regular Male$4.00
Mini Crab Cakes$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
