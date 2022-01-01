Crazy Good Kitchen
SO CRAZY GOOD!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
906 Eastern Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
906 Eastern Ave
Malden MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
King Bibis - Malden
Come in and enjoy!
Easy Pie
Contemporary Quick Dining, Specializing in Hand Crafted, Creative, Pizzas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more!
The Island Caribbean Cuisine & Drinks
Come in and enjoy!
Crying Thaiger
Rustic Thai Kitchen