Crazy Good Kitchen

SO CRAZY GOOD!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

906 Eastern Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha Love Boat$15.00
Espresso, kit kat & Brownies
Little red$15.00
Graham Cracker, Strawberry Syrup & White Chocolate Chips
Make It Rain Nutella$15.00
Nutella & Banana
Fry Me Up$9.50
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Buttermilk ranch$0.75
Green Monstahh$15.00
Mint & Oreo
Peanut Butter Slide$15.00
Peanut Butter, Reese’s Cups & Reese’s Pieces
The Bacon Bird$13.50
The Bacon Bird* (Made with dark meat)
Toasted Brioche, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, House Pickles & Better Than Ketchup
But Make Me Spicy$9.50
But Make it Spicy (Made With Dark Meat)
Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
BBQ$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

906 Eastern Ave

Malden MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
