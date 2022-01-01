Go
Crooked Ewe Brewery

Gastro-Brewery located on the St Joseph River in South Bend, Indiana.

1047 Lincoln Way East

Popular Items

Pad Thai$14.00
ginger + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg
OG Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche + buttermilk brine + aioli + pickle + tomato + lettuce + fries - Vegan optional
Heritage Potato Salad$6.00
Anson Mills Polenta$6.00
Crooked Fries$6.00
Vegan OG Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cauliflower steak + aioli + pickle + lettuce + tomato + fries
BBA Crystal Hot Sauce$1.00
Peppadew Ketchup$0.50
Vegan Brussels & Tofu$6.00
Sriracha Side$1.00
Location

1047 Lincoln Way East

South Bend IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

