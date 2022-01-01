Crows Nest
Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
816 S. Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo MI 49008
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo
Come in and enjoy!
Ruggers Up and Under
Come in and enjoy!
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's has been serving the community for over 40 years. All of the food is handmade with love by Stacy. Come in and enjoy authentic Greek foods!
Saugatuck Brewing Company
Thank you for choosing Saugatuck Brewing Co. - Kalamazoo! Please call the pub with any questions at (269) 382-2739.
Cheers!