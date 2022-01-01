Go
Crows Nest

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

No reviews yet

816 S. Westnedge Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled chicken breast, fried potatoes, Caesar dressing, parmesan, grape tomato, red onion, tabasco, Fourth Coast crouton
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled egg, chorizo or veggie sausage, bell pepper, black bean, avocado, pico, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, red pepper aioli
The Old Standby$10.00
two eggs any style, potatoes, choice of bacon, ham, sausage links (or fruit for $1.00), choice of toast
Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Side of Bacon$4.00
Banana Nut Bread French Toast 1 Slice$5.50
banana walnut bread, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
Mariner's Loaded Omelet$14.00
ham, bacon, potato, green onion, sour cream, cheddar cheese, choice of toast
Breakfast BLT$13.00
bacon, fried eggs, lettuce, avocado, red onion, pesto aioli, on sourdough, potatoes (or fruit for $1.00)
Side of Sausage Links$4.00
Amaretto Pecan French Toast 2 Slices$8.00
brioche. monin amaretto syrup, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo MI 49008

