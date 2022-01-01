Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuba restaurants you'll love

Go
Cuba restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cuba

Cuba's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Cuba restaurants

Murdock's Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Murdock's Bar & Grill

9302 N Shore Rd, Cuba

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings- 10$12.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Wings- 20$21.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Fish Fry$13.99
Prepared bear battered , breaded, or broiled ( scampi, lemon pepper, Cajun or plain) and served with rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice of 2 of the following side items: French fries, coleslaw, cottage cheese, apple sauce or homemade macaroni salad.
More about Murdock's Bar & Grill
The Old Grey Hound image

 

The Old Grey Hound

46 Genesee Street, Cuba

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grey Hound Poutine
Gorgonzola Cream Sauce over fresh Cut Fries and Cheese curd, with Thin-Sliced Celery and Green Onions. Garnished with Sriracha
Fresh Haddock Fish Fry$11.98
Fresh haddock prepared beer battered, panko breaded, broiled with Cajun/lemon pepper/ salt & pepper/ or butter and garlic. Served with a choice of fries/chips and coleslawr. TOP SELLER
Pub Pretzels$8.00
Three soft Pretzels Served with a choice of house-made sauces: Customer Favorite!
More about The Old Grey Hound
Consumer pic

 

Carpie's Grill

381 N Shore Rd, Cuba

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Carpie's Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cuba

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Cuba to explore

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston