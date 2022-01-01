Cuba restaurants you'll love
More about Murdock's Bar & Grill
GRILL
Murdock's Bar & Grill
9302 N Shore Rd, Cuba
|Popular items
|Wings- 10
|$12.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
|Wings- 20
|$21.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
|Fish Fry
|$13.99
Prepared bear battered , breaded, or broiled ( scampi, lemon pepper, Cajun or plain) and served with rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice of 2 of the following side items: French fries, coleslaw, cottage cheese, apple sauce or homemade macaroni salad.
More about The Old Grey Hound
The Old Grey Hound
46 Genesee Street, Cuba
|Popular items
|Grey Hound Poutine
Gorgonzola Cream Sauce over fresh Cut Fries and Cheese curd, with Thin-Sliced Celery and Green Onions. Garnished with Sriracha
|Fresh Haddock Fish Fry
|$11.98
Fresh haddock prepared beer battered, panko breaded, broiled with Cajun/lemon pepper/ salt & pepper/ or butter and garlic. Served with a choice of fries/chips and coleslawr. TOP SELLER
|Pub Pretzels
|$8.00
Three soft Pretzels Served with a choice of house-made sauces: Customer Favorite!