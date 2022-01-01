Cake in Trinity Groves

Trinity Groves restaurants
Trinity Groves restaurants that serve cake

Chocolate Cake Slice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Slice$5.25
More about AvoEatery
8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18) image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (839 reviews)
Takeout
8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
5" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 2-4)$15.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
More about Cake Bar

