Go
Toast

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

Great food, wine, laughter and love have been at the center of D'Anna family life for generations. Fresh handmade pasta, gnochhi, ravioli, home-made bread and many other favorites are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. In the D'Anna tradition, only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in our recipes.

1319 N State Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Meatballs$5.95
Pasta w/sauce choice$17.95
Your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, linguini, cavatappi, spinach rigatoni, or our gluten free pasta topped with marinara, meat sauce, alfredo or pesto.
Sausage Ravioli$20.95
Stuffed with spinach, chard, home-made Italian sausage and Italian cheeses.
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
A boneless chicken breast is coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti with marinara
Manicotti$22.95
House ground pork shoulder mixed with our signature blend of spices are paired with sautéed celery, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach and mixed with a blend of Italian cheeses. Wrapped in homemade pasta, baked in our marinara and covered in melted cheese.
Pancetta Brandy Chicken$23.95
Pancetta, chicken, shallots, and mushrooms are sautéed, then tossed with tender peas in a delicate brandy cream sauce over Cavatappi pasta. **Can be made Gluten free.
Small Caesar$4.95
Spinach Ravioli$20.95
Stuffed with spinach, chard, Italian cheese and local mushrooms.
Small House Salad$2.95
Chicken Mushroom Fettuccine$22.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast are sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and parsley in an imported sherry cream sauce and served over our home-made fettuccine. **Can be made Gluten Free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1319 N State Street

Bellingham WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quantum Leaf

No reviews yet

There's something for everyone!

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

SconeGrown

No reviews yet

Treat yourself!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston