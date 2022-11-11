Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Fiamma Burger with Cheese
Fiamma Burger
Potato Fries - Small

Burgers & Signature Doubles

Fiamma Burger

Fiamma Burger

$9.50

Three oz beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Fiamma DBL Burger

Fiamma DBL Burger

$12.00

Two 3oz beef patties with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Fiamma Burger with Cheese

Fiamma Burger with Cheese

$10.50

Three oz beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Fiamma DBL Burger with Cheese

Fiamma DBL Burger with Cheese

$13.00

Two 3oz beef patties with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.50

Three oz beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Bacon Cheese DBL Burger

Bacon Cheese DBL Burger

$15.00

Two 3oz beef patties with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Fiamma Junior

Fiamma Junior

$8.00

A simple burger for a simple appetite. A 3oz patty with ketchup, mustard, pickles and onion.

Fiamma DBL Junior

Fiamma DBL Junior

$10.50

Two 3oz beef patties with ketchup, mustard, pickles and onion.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$12.00

Two 3-oz beef patties with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.

BBQ Bacon Blue Ring Burger

BBQ Bacon Blue Ring Burger

$15.25

Two 3oz beef patties topped with bacon, onion ring, blue cheese and BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and secret sauce.

BBQ Blue Ring Burger

BBQ Blue Ring Burger

$13.25

Two 3oz beef patties topped with an onion ring, blue cheese and BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

N.W. Burger

N.W. Burger

$15.50

Two 3oz grass-fed beef patties with arugula, roasted garlic, smoked onions, cheddar-jack cheese and horseradish mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

Two 3oz beef patties with sauteed mushroom medley, roasted garlic and grilled onions with Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and secret sauce.

B"Ham" Burger

B"Ham" Burger

$15.25

Two 3oz beef patties topped with a runny egg*, cheddar-jack cheese, prosciutto, shoestring potatoes and smokey sauce.

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$15.50

Two 3oz NW lamb patties with arugula, curry mayo, crispy fried potatoes and pickled red onions.

Green Chili Cheese Burger

Green Chili Cheese Burger

$15.50

Two 3oz house-ground beef patties with Hatch green chiles, queso and pepper-jack cheese, fried serrano pepper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Featured Burger

Featured Burger

$13.00

Scarecrow Burger - Beef patty with stone ground mustard, black pepper pastrami, Swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo and potato hay.

Chicken, Veggie, Fish Options

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Buttermilk fried boneless thigh, bacon, and ranch with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk fried boneless thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and roasted garlic mayo.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy boneless fried chicken thigh with pickles and roasted garlic mayo.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and pesto mayo.

S.W. Black Bean Burger

S.W. Black Bean Burger

$13.50

Black bean patty with Hatch green chiles and pepper-jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce. Vegan option available.

Veggie N.W. Burger

Veggie N.W. Burger

$11.50

House made veggie patty with arugula, roasted garlic, smoked onions, cheddar-jack cheese and horseradish mayo.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$13.25

Scratch-made with wild Alaska salmon. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Plate

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.50

Buttermilk fried boneless thigh, a handful of fries and ranch to dip.

50/50 Chicken Plate

50/50 Chicken Plate

$15.75

Regular and Spicy fried boneless thigh, a handful of fries and ranch to dip.

Hot Chicken Plate

Hot Chicken Plate

$16.00

Spicy fried boneless thigh, a handful of fries and ranch to dip.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00
Kids Fried Chicken Bites

Kids Fried Chicken Bites

$8.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00

Ketchup, mustard and pickle.

Sides & Condiments

Potato Fries - Small

Potato Fries - Small

$4.25

Northwest-grown, skin on potatoes.

Potato Fries - Large

Potato Fries - Large

$8.75

Northwest-grown, skin on potatoes.

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$5.75

Chili lime spice and Fiamma ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$11.50

Chili lime spice and Fiamma ranch.

Onion Rings - Small

Onion Rings - Small

$5.75

Beer battered sweet onion rings!

Onion Rings - Large

Onion Rings - Large

$11.25

Beer battered sweet onion rings!

Garlic Fries - Small

Garlic Fries - Small

$5.75

Garlic butter, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Garlic Fries - Large

Garlic Fries - Large

$9.25

Garlic butter, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Poutine - Small

Poutine - Small

$5.75

Beef gravy over potato fries with cheese curds and herbs.

Poutine - Large

Poutine - Large

$9.75

Beef gravy over potato fries with cheese curds and herbs.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.00

A dizzying array of baby lettuces with carrot, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese and pumpkin seeds.

Extra Condiments

Extra Condiments

N/A Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Squirt, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$4.50
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
Frozen Orange Tang

Frozen Orange Tang

$4.50
Small Chocolate Milkshake

Small Chocolate Milkshake

$5.50

12oz Chocolate Milkshake

Large Chocolate Milkshake

Large Chocolate Milkshake

$7.25

16oz Chocolate Milkshake

Small Vanilla Milkshake

Small Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50

12oz Vanilla Milkshake

Large Vanilla Milkshake

Large Vanilla Milkshake

$7.25

16oz Vanilla Milkshake

Small Strawberry Milkshake

Small Strawberry Milkshake

$5.50

12oz Strawberry Milkshake

Large Strawberry Milkshake

Large Strawberry Milkshake

$7.25

16oz Strawberry Milkshake

Small Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake

Small Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake

$5.50

12oz Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake. Real pumpkin and a zing of fresh ginger swirled into our creamy vanilla custard.

Large Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake

Large Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake

$7.25

16oz Pumpkin Ginger Milkshake. Real pumpkin and a zing of fresh ginger swirled into our creamy vanilla custard.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast casual, made to order burgers and fries.

Fiamma Burger image
Banner pic
BG pic
Fiamma Burger image

