Chicken parmesan in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$16.00
Parmesan encrusted chicken on top of a bed of spaghetti noodles with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Scott's Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Scott's Subs & Pizza

1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
#59 CHICKEN PARMESAN (HOT)$8.69
Chicken, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan,
Provolone Cheese
More about Scott's Subs & Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$12.49
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

