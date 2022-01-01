Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Café at RCC

1 College Park, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle, Choice of Side
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.50
Served with Choice of Side
More about The Café at RCC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Coney McKane's American Eatery

104 E. Prairie, Decatur

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.99
Crispy, breaded chicken breast on grilled Texas toast, with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Half chicken salad sandwich$4.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.49
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery

