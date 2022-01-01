Chicken sandwiches in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Café at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle, Choice of Side
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.50
Served with Choice of Side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.99
Crispy, breaded chicken breast on grilled Texas toast, with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Half chicken salad sandwich
|$4.99
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.49