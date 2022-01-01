Go
Belle Haven Pizzeria

Belle Haven's very own neighborhood bar. Serving wood fire pizza and casual american cuisine. We also feature a full bar with craft beer, craft cocktails, and wine. Come on in or order online you won't regret it.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1401 Belle Haven Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese 14"$16.00
Supreme Clientele 14"$19.50
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Large Smoked Wings$15.00
An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese
ALL DRUMS +$3
The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
8oz beef burger topped with lettuce , tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, balsamic onions, and chipotle mayo
Belle Haven Salad$11.00
Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side
Build Your Own 10"$12.00
BYO Large 14"$16.00
Large Pepperoni 14"$18.00
From The Garden$9.00
Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side
Chipotle Caesar$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1401 Belle Haven Rd

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

