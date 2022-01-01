Go
Del Seoul

Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

2568 North Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Pork Taco$3.50
grilled pork, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fried panko crusted shrimp, sesame chili aioli, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
Blackened Tofu Taco$3.99
Blackened tofu w/corn, edamame, and tomato succotash. Shishito-aji salsa verde, Asian herbs on flour tortilla. Can be gluten free if on corn tortilla (please select "sub corn tortilla")
Fish Taco$4.95
tempura fried haddock filet with pickled red onions, napa slaw, sambal aioli on flour tortilla (mild spicy)
Spicy Chicken Taco$3.50
grilled chicken, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
Gamja Fries$3.75
seasoned french fries with garlic-sesame aioli on side. Not recommended for delivery. *They get soggy! *gluten-free
K-Town Wings$12.95
spicy, lollipopped, and crispy (jumbo) chicken wings in a chili seco, soy and Sichuan pepper glaze; topped with green onion and toasted sesame seeds; make it a meal with rice and kimchi for $2.25 more
O.G. Chicken$12.75
Classic Chinese-Korean dish of crispy boneless chicken, diced onions and peppers tossed in a garlicky, spicy and sweet sauce. Korean-style "orange chicken." No omissions or substitutions.
Kalbi Beef Taco$3.50
sweet soy marinated beef short rib, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla
Location

2568 North Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
