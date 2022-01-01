Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Dickinson

Dickinson restaurants
Dickinson restaurants that serve nachos

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar image

 

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar

36 West Villard Street, Dickinson

Takeout
Nachos$15.99
choice of carne asada, al pastor, chicken, beef with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, olives servedwith sour cream, salsa & queso
Players Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Players Sports Bar & Grill

2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson

Avg 4.1 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Nachos$12.00
Personal-sized Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Full Nachos$18.00
All Chips are Prepared in Shared Fryers. Our biggest size Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
