Nachos in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve nachos
More about Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
36 West Villard Street, Dickinson
|Nachos
|$15.99
choice of carne asada, al pastor, chicken, beef with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, olives servedwith sour cream, salsa & queso
More about Players Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Players Sports Bar & Grill
2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson
|Half Nachos
|$12.00
Personal-sized Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Full Nachos
|$18.00
All Chips are Prepared in Shared Fryers. Our biggest size Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.