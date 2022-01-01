Go
Toast

Dolcezza at The Wharf

Come in and enjoy!

99 District Square SW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Barista Hot Chocolate$4.25
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Dirty Chai$5.00
Iced Latte$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Iced Americano$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Large Latte$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.30
See full menu

Location

99 District Square SW

washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro Du Jour

No reviews yet

All-day Parisian bistro featuring fresh-baked pastries, cakes and cookies from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery and coffee from La Colombe.
Serving traditional fare like Coq Au Vin, Croque Madame, French Onion Soup, Steak Frites and Duck Confit, as well as an extensive selection of bubbly and an exciting list of cocktails and aperitifs.
Open for Breakfast, Weekend Brunch, Lunch and Dinner.

Fat Fish

No reviews yet

Fresh-from-the-earth food with a groovy twist!

Mi Vida Wharf

No reviews yet

“Mi Vida” translates to “My Life.” However, in Mexico, “Mi Vida” means much more. “Mi Vida” is a term of endearment bestowed on close family and friends to signify love, care and importance. When one says, “Mi Vida,” they are telling someone special how much they mean to them. MI VIDA describes how we feel about our team and our guests. It is our expression of Mexican culture and cuisine as interpreted through the lens of Chef Roberto Santibañez. Our menu is rooted in the history and culinary tradition of Mexico while exploring the ever-changing boundaries of this vibrant and evolving cuisine.

Tiki TNT

No reviews yet

All Alcohol Purchases Require the Purchase of One (1) Food Item!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston