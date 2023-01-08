  • Home
Surfside Taco Stand - The Wharf 33 District Square Southwest

No reviews yet

33 District Square Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacomole & Chips (8oz)

$11.95

Avocado, red inion, lime, cilantro and jalepenos

Queso & Chips (8oz)

$9.95

Salsa & Chips (8oz)

$4.50

Surfside salsa, tomatillo, or hatch chili ranch

Bermuda Triangle

$18.95

Guacamole, queso, Surfside salsa, and chips (8oz each)

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$13.95

Shrimp, cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, sweet & spicy Thai dipping sauce

Street Corn

$6.95

Chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, paprika, lime

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.95

Avocado, corn tortilla strips, cilantro

Island Nachos

$14.95

Al pastor pork, ground beef, or chicken tinga with frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno

Burritos

Bonaire

$12.95

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, shredded jack cheese, yellow rice

Andros

$15.95

Grilled steak, slow-roasted tomato, corn, cucumber yogurt, yellow rice

Martinique

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled zucchini, pico de gallo, avocado, lime crema, yellow rice

St. Barts

$14.95

Blackened mahi mahi, romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, lime caesar

Mackinac

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, grilled poblano pepper + red onion, hash brown, jack cheese, yellow rice

Maldives

$10.95

Scrambled egg, sautéed spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco

Quesadillas

Martha's Vineyard

$12.95

Spinach, tomato corn salsa, red onion, mushrooms, jack cheese,

Belize

$15.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, jack cheese

St. Croix

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, grilled zucchini, jack cheese

Port Antonio

$15.95

Grilled jerk chicken, pineapple mango salsa, jack cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Tacos

Rio

$12.95

Al pastor spit-fired pork, pineapple, avocado salsa, cilantro + sweet onion, corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Maui

$14.95

Grilled fish, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Nevis

$14.95

Grilled shrimp, yellow rice, pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Cabo San Lucas

$15.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime crema, cilantro, flour tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Negril

$14.95

Blackened mahi mahi, spicy slaw, avocado, chili ranch, corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Punta Cana

$13.95

Fried chicken, creamy slaw, tomato corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle crema, flour tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Bora Bora

$12.95

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, guacamole, honey peanut sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, flour tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Malibu

$12.95

Wild mushroom, slow-roasted tomates, grilled queso fresco, sauteed spinach, hatch chili ranch, blue corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Birria

$17.95

Braised beef brisket, jack cheese, sweet onion & cilantro, Yucatán au jus, corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

St. Lucia

$14.95

Sweet & spicy fried shrimp, apple & cabbage slaw, cilantro, flour tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Tonga

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, crispy hash browns, poblano peppers, queso fresco, chili ranch, blue corn tortillas. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Plain Steak Taco

$14.95

Served with a side of yellow rice.

Plain Chicken Taco

$14.95

Served with a side of yellow rice.

Plain Shrimp Taco

$14.95

Served with a side of yellow rice.

Enchiladas

Cozumel

$18.95

Roasted chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, mole negro sauce, scallions ***Contains Nuts***

Barbados

$19.95

Grilled shrimp,flour tortillas, spinach, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, shrimp bisque sauce, scallions

Cayman Islands

$18.95

Ground beef, flour tortillas, jack cheese, crema, pico de gallo, red enchilada sauce, scallions

Salads

Aruba

$11.95

Romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cherry tomatos, queso fresco, lime caesar dressing

Buck Island

$11.95

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, grilled summer squash, goat cheese, tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Tahiti

$11.95

Surfside mixed greens, mango, avocado, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, mint, ginger lime vinaigrette

Baja

$11.95

Surfside mixed greens, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla strips, chili ranch

Kids Meals

Kids Taco

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Burrito

$9.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp with jack cheese

Kids Salmon

$11.95

Crispy grilled salmon

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

Soaked sponge cake topped with strawberry compote

Flan

$7.00

Baked caramel custard dessert

Sides

Side of Yellow Rice

$2.95

Side of Lime Cilantro Rice

$2.95

Side of Braised Beans

$2.95

Side of Chips

$1.95

Side Of Pineapple Mango Salsa

$0.95+

Side Of Pico de Gallo

$0.95+

Side Of Black Bean + Corn Salsa

$0.95+

Side Of Hatch Chili Ranch

$0.95+

Side Of Surfside Salsa

$0.95+

Side Of Lime Sour Crema

$0.95+

Side Salad

$4.95

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.05

Drinks

Topo Chico

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico

Jarritos

$5.00

Tamarind, Mandarin, Pineapple, Mango or Grapefruit

Horchata

$4.95

House-made horchata

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

House-made strawberry lemonade

Montego Bay Punch

$4.95

Pineapple, coconut, orange, passion fruit

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Fanta

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Regular, Sugar Free, Orange, Coconut

Bottled Water

$1.95

It's just water

Can Soda

$2.50

Alcohol

Can Pacifico

$6.00

Can Modelo Especial

$6.00

Can Corona

$6.00

Margarita Lime

$24.00+

Frozen Surfsider

$13.00+

Family Meals

Fajita Box

Choice of protien, flour tortillas, jack cheese, poblano pepper + red onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, tortilla chips

Nacho Box

$45.00

Create your own nachos - just melt the cheese and assemble the toppings! Chicken tinga, frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapenos

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
